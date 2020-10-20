Injustice 2 and Flashpoint Getting New DC Figures from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys keeps the reveals coming as they announce new figures for their DC Multiverse line. Batman is heavily prominent in this line and we will be seeing another one from the Flashpoint DC Comics story arc. That is not the only Flash related figure in this release as the hit video game Injustice 2 comes to life with two brand new figures. Starting things off first is the return of Thomas Wayne's Flashpoint Batman who will be getting a new unmasked variant figure. He will also be coming with a sword much like the one uses to "kill" Reverse Flash in the comics. This Batman will be a fun companion figure for the masked version coming and hopefully future Flashpoint figures. Up next is the most exciting reveals of this wave with two new figures from Injustice 2. Racing on in first is The Flash who will be sporting his in-game costume. The costume seemingly features a more realistic suit design and we can imagine lightning effect will be included. However, The Flash is about to get a rude awakening as the might Gorilla Grodd makes his debut. This psychic ape is not messing around and will be appearing in his fully armored outfit just like the game. He looks to be fully articulated in his arms, legs, and possibly his jaw the same way as the Devastator is.

It is nice that McFarlane Toys continues to expand outside of the world of Batman in this line. While it does feature the majority of Batman related heroes and villain, tapping in games like Injustice 2 neat. Gorilla Grodd does not get a lot of figures so this one will be amazing for fans of the Flash. Building the heroes Rouges Gallery in a figure line like this will be great to see and I hope we can get more. McFarlane Toys did not give a release date or price for these just yet. We can imagine a 2021 release and collectors can find the current DC Multiverse figure located here.

And the mask comes off! Flashpoint Batman Unmasked joins the lineup in 2021.

"Gorilla City, our time has come."⁠ Gorilla Grodd and Flash from Injustice 2 joins the DC Multiverse lineup, March 2021.