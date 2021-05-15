McFarlane Toys Reveals New Injustice 2 Figures With Flash and Dr.Fate

The DC Multiverse continues to get bigger as McFarlane Toys expand their DC Comics figure line to the world of video games. Two new figures have been revealed from the hit DC fighting game Injustice 2 with the Flash and Dr. Fate. We have already received two Injustice 2 figures from McFarlane Toys with another Flash and Gorilla Grodd. This time, we are getting a new Flash costume as his Hot Pursuit costume arrives that adds some white to the speedster's costume. The Flash will come with three different speed effects so collectors can showcase the Speed Force in action with this figure. Our speedster is not alone, as Dr. Fate is making his own McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figure debut with a beautifully sculpted figure straight from Injustice 2. Sadly he does not come with any magic effects, but his unique outfit is all a fan needs to shows case this magical being. Both Dr. Fate and the Flash Injustice 2 figures from McFarlane Toys are priced at $19.99 and set to release in July 2021. Pre-orders are live, and DC Comics fans can fund Hot Pursuit Flash here and Dr. Fate here.

"Powerful sorcerer Kent Nelson wears the Helm of Fate and sees the fate of all mankind, for better or worse. He knows the world will end — either by Brainiac's hand, or in a war between Batman and Superman. Though the Helm compels Kent to preserve this grim fate for the sake of Order, Kent's humanity compels him to intervene on behalf of his heroic friends — and risk the unforeseeable consequences."

"Once known as the Fastest Man Alive, Barry Allen has hung up his boots in public shame after defecting from the Regime. However, as a new enemy threatens the innocent, The Flash returns to action, determined to redeem himself."