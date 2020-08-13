Injustice 2 Wonder Woman Gets New Statue from Prime 1 Studio

Prime 1 Studios is bringing back the hit DC Comics fighting video game, Injustice 2, with their newest statue. Wonder Woman is back on the side of evil with this statue and Prime 1 Studios is giving her not one but three different variants. Standard, Deluxe, and Limited Edition statues will be offered for her. All will stand at roughly 21" tall and have her placed on a LED diorama base. Wonder Woman is standing heroically with her sword and shield in hand with her Lasso of Truth baby her side. The Deluxe version will include three head sculpts, two swappable, sword decorations, swords, shields, and right forearms. She will also get a Lasso of Truth world ing handset to show off her iconic weapon. The Limited Edition version will include all of the same extras but will feature Wonder Woman in an alternate skin from the Injustice 2 video game. This statue is beautifully sculpted and will be a must have piece for any WW fan or fans of the Injustice series.

The Injustice series really flipped the world of the DCU on its head. Watching some of your favorite heroes become villains were heartbreaking but a blast to play. This Wonder Woman statue is just packed with high amounts of detail and has plenty of variants to please any fan. The Injustice 2 Wonder Woman 1/4 Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studio is settee release between November 2021 and February 2022. With three different editions, the prices do vary with the Standard Edition coming in at $799 and can be found here. Both Deluxe and Limited Editions will be both $999 and the Deluxe is here and the Limited is here.

Wonder Woman Stands Her Ground With Prime 1 Studio

"Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the latest addition to the Premium Masterline Series. 1/4 Scale PMDCIJ-06DX: Wonder Woman Deluxe Version from the spectacular fighting game by NetherRealm Studios: Injustice 2. Princess Diana of Themyscira, also known as Wonder Woman, is the main tritagonist in the Injustice series. She is the daughter of the Amazonian Queen and the Greek God of Thunder Zeus. Wonder Woman possesses abilities both natural from her Amazonian training as well as Godlike longevity from her father. This makes her one of the most powerful demigods alive. Wonder Woman, exiled from Themyscira and disowned by her Amazon sisters, is set on a mission to free Superman in the name of the One Earth Regime. She stands atop a stunning LED illuminated base in a powerful pose with both sword and shield in hand. The Lasso of Truth hangs at her waist ready to subdue any foe that gets in her way."

"This Deluxe Version features switch outs to customize Wonder Woman just as in the video game. Two additional portraits with alternate tiaras and facial expressions, an alternate sword and shield, as well as the option to switch to Wonder Woman wielding her Lasso of Truth. Her breathtaking stance of power is only matched by her beauty. We have implemented the most meticulous attention to detail to give you the most video game accurate Wonder Woman on the market. A breathtaking addition to any collection and must have for Injustice and DC Fans everywhere!"

"This Limited Version features switch outs to customize Wonder Woman just as in the Video game. Two additional portraits with alternate tiaras and facial expressions, an alternate sword and shield, as well as the option to switch to Wonder Woman wielding her Lasso of Truth. Her breathtaking stance of power is only matched by her beauty, which has been exemplified in this Limited version with an alternate skin from Injustice 2."

Specifications:

LED illuminated Injustice 2 designed themed base

Product Size Approx. H:52.6cm W:41.4cm D:37.2cm

Two (2) Swappable sword base decorations

Three (3) Swappable portraits (Closed Mouth, Open Mouth, Angry)

Two (2) Swappable Swords (Right Hand)

Two (2) Swappable Shields

Two (2) Swappable right forearm

One (1) Lasso of Truth wielding handset