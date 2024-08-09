Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: iron maiden, NECA

Iron Maiden's Future Past World Tour Comes to NECA with Figure 2-Pack

Bring home the legacy of Iron Maiden’s Future Past World Tour with NECA as they unveil a brand new action figure 2-pack

The tour features deep cuts from iconic albums Somewhere in Time and Senjutsu.

NECA's 2-pack includes Samurai Eddie and Cyborg Eddie figures with detailed accessories.

Pre-order now for $76.99; set ships in November 2024 with collector-friendly packaging.

Iron Maiden's Future Past World Tour is a celebration of the band's legacy throughout the years. The World Tour focuses on two of their iconic album, Somewhere in Time from 1986 and Senjutsu from 2021. The tour kicked off in 2023 and offered fans a unique setlist featuring deep cuts and fan favorites from both albums. Somewhere in Time is known for its science fiction-inspired aesthetic, while Senjutsu draws on samurai and Japanese influences. Both albums featured Iron Maiden's mascot, Eddie, with some wicked designs that capture elements of each album.

Now, the future and the past collide not only for the tour but with NECA's latest Eddie 2-Pack. Samurai Eddie and Cyborg Eddie are together for one mighty box set that brings these album covers to life in great detail. Both Iron Maiden figures do feature some accessories, with Samurai Eddie getting some swords, secondary heads, and swappable hands. Cyborg Eddie gets a variety of futuristic weapons and some interchangeable hands. Iron Maiden fans will not want to miss out on bringing this Iron Maiden's Future Past World Tour Set home for $76.99. Pre-orders are already live online with the set arriving in November 2024.

Iron Maiden Ultimate Future Past World Tour Figure Two-Pack

"Attention, metalheads! Celebrate Iron Maiden's Future Past World Tour with their iconic heavy metal mascot, Eddie! Since 1980, Eddie has adorned the band's legendary album covers. This NECA Ultimate action figure 2-pack pays tribute to Eddie in two forms! Samurai Eddie comes straight from the 2021 SENJUTSU album cover, featuring armor-clad Eddie from the past. He includes multiple interchangeable heads and hands, helmet, katana, flaming katana, sheaths, dagger, and removable shoulder armor pieces."

"Cyborg Eddie is based on the futuristic cover art from the classic 1986 album SOMEWHERE IN TIME. He includes interchangeable hands, blaster rifle, and two laser blasters. Both figures are fully articulated and stand in 7-inch scale. They come in beautiful, double gate-folded window boxed packaging perfect for collectors. Up the irons!"

