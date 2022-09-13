Iron Man 2 Mark V Armor Returns to Hot Toys with Diecast Diorama Set

Hot Toys is taking Marvel Studios fans it back to The Infinity Saga once again with the arrival of their newest 1/6 scale figure. The Mark V armor from Iron Man 2 makes a stunning return with a newly revealed die-cast figure with a new diorama base. This red and silver armor was showcased on the race track as in the Iron Man sequel film as Tony Stark gets ready to take on the mysterious villain known as Whiplash. This portable armor is beautifully sculpted, coming in at 12" tall, with 30 points of articulation and even light-up elements. A beautifully sculpted secondary head sculpt is also included showing off great Robert Downey, Jr. likenessthat fans won't want to miss. Tony's slick Mark V suit will have adjustable armor pieces, as well as swappable hands, a briefcase, a Whiplash Arc reactor, and a racetrack base to help enhance his display. Iron Man 2 Mark V is set as a Hot Toys exclusive, and pre-orders are not live just yet. Fans can find the official Hot Toys Iron Man 2 Mark V Armor page here, and you can find all things Hot Toys for pre-order right here.

"Iron Man Mark V, known as "The Suitcase Suit," is a lightweight and portable version of the Iron Man armor that can be donned quickly when danger strikes, allowing Tony Stark to suit up in a matter of seconds – something he desperately needed when he was ambushed by Whiplash during the Monaco Grand Prix! Hot Toys presents the 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark V Collectible Figure and Diorama Base Set available only in selected markets. The accurately recreated "Suitcase Armor" figure in diecast features articulated armor pieces and highly poseable structure for dynamic posing and display."

"Skillfully crafted based on the image of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Iron Man 2, the over 32cm tall diecast figure features a Tony Stark head sculpt with battle damage effects for added realism, an interchangeable helmeted head with LED-light up function; the intricately detailed Iron Man armor design in precise proportion, comes with articulated flaps and extended range of articulations; painted to the finest detail in red and silver coloring with a metallic appearance; LED lighted eyes, arc reactor, and arms; additional interchangeable parts with battle damage effects including LED light-up left arm, chest armor, shoulder armors and hands; finely sculpted accessories such as Mark V suitcase and Whiplash arc reactor."

"What's more! The figure exclusively includes a highly elaborated diorama base reminiscent of the dramatic showdown between Iron Man and Whiplash, complete with damaged motor parts and guard rail from the circuit. Be sure not to miss the opportunity to own the special Mark V figure today!"