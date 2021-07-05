Iron Man Enters The Grid With Hot Toys New Neon Tech Figure

Hot Toys has unveiled their final Summer Convention Exclusive figure as Iron Man gets a Neon Tech to upgrade once again. Featuring the mold from Avengers: Infinity War, the Mark L suit returns but with a new Tron-inspired deco. This marks the 4th figure to come out of this series, and it's a perfect figure to release as a Summer Convention exclusive. Standing 12" tall, Iron Man is beautifully sculpted, with a gorgeous shiny black and orange paint deco. Reflective paint has also been used that will come to life when using a special UV light. As for the figure itself, Iron Man will have LED capabilities and will come with Nano Repulsor Cannon, Hand Cannon, Nano Boosters, Energy Blade, and his Holo Shield. Hot Toys has yet to reveal a release date or price, but he will be found here when live. Be sure to check out the other Hot Toys 2021 SDCC exclusives with Cyborg Spider-Man and The Armorer.

"Avengers: Infinity War – 1/6th scale Neon Tech Iron Man 4.0 Collectible Figure – Taking design inspiration toward the futuristic and aerodynamic aesthetic, Hot Toys' Neon Tech series has skillfully recreated the signature, and breathtaking armors appeared in MCU as stunning collectibles, and merged them with glowing neon works. Today, Hot Toys is excited to present the exciting 1/6th scale Neon Tech Iron Man 4.0 collectible figure as Hot Toys 2021 Toy Fair Exclusive item!"

"Stands approximately 32cm tall, the brand-new diecast figure inspired by the appearance of Iron Man Mark L in Avengers: Infinity War features a streamlined suit of armors with asymmetrical patterns; beautifully polished in shiny black, grey and bright neon orange color with luminous reflective patterns appearing under specialized LED light, also a selection of fine armor parts composed in translucent matte material enhancing the overall appearance; LED light-up functions scattered throughout the armor; Iron Man's signature weapons including interchangeable LED light-up Nano Repulsor Cannon, Hand Cannon, Nano Boosters, Energy Blade, Holo Shield, and specially designed figure stand. Prepare space for this truly stunning figure for your special Marvel collection!"