Iron Man Enters the Grid with Hot Toys Newest Suit-Up Gantry Set

It is time to enter the Grid once more as Hot Toys has revealed their latest Neon Iron Man 1/6 scale figure. This design just screams Tron, and it marks the return of this very popular figure with a new upgrade. The reissue will include now feature an upgraded Tech Suit-Up Gantry in a new Neon deco which came with their recent Iron Man 2 figure. Iron Man comes in at 12.6″ tall and features die-cast elements and LEDs throughout. Clu will have no idea what is coming his way with this beautifully crafted figure that brings two legendary Disney and Marvel properties together. The Gantry is a nice dynamic diorama to allow for even more display-ability and will take your collection to a new level. If you missed the previous 2018 release, then this is your chance, and you even get more than the previous launch. A special Edition with extra accessories will also be offered and can be found exclusively at the new Hot Toys Shanghai Store. Neon Iron Man is not up for pre-order just yet, but you can find all things Hot Toys right here.

"Hot Toys Neon Tech inspired collection approaches the icons in MCU by reimagining them as collectibles for the modern moment. Blending vibrant, bright colors into the sophisticated suits found in Tony Stark's workshop, the cutting-edge Iron Man armor overlayed with light-enhancing element showcases a stylish intersection of "Pop Culture" and "Neon Art". To further expand your unique displays, Hot Toys is delighted to present a new 1/6th scale Neon Tech Iron Man with Suit-Up Gantry collectible set, a fascinating masterpiece that is instantly eye-catching. The Special Edition with extra accessories is offered exclusively in Hot Toys Shanghai Store."

"The diecast Neon Tech Iron Man figure stands approximately 32cm tall features an amazingly detailed armor in piano black and teal color applied with distinct luminous reflective patterns, LED light-up design on eyes, palms, lower chest and forearms, two sets of interchangeable forearm armors, and a pair of attachable lasers."

"The Suit-Up Gantry that comes together with the Iron Man figure features highly-accurate structure, substantive details, great articulations, all-new paint application with luminous reflective patterns, and LED light-up function to let fans recreate Tony Stark's dazzling entrance from the film! What's more! The Special Edition only being available in Hot Toys Shanghai Store includes an interchangeable mask and chest armor in translucent black for alternate looks. Be sure to add this awesome set of Iron Man and Suit-up Gantry to your Hall of Armor display."