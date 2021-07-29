Iron Man Enters The Grid with New 4.0 Neon Tech Figures From Hot Toys

One of Hot Toys 2021 Summer Convention Exclusives was the Neon Tech Iron Man 4.0 version. The figure shows Tony Stark as he enters The Grid with a black and orange luminescent design. Hot Toys wants to keep collectors in the grid with more of their Iron Man collectibles in some of their other collectible lines. Starting us off first is a new Neon Tech Cosbaby with a similar design to his 1/6th scale counterpart. Packaged in a windowed box, this Man of Iron is loaded with adorable detail with a pint-size design that will be a nice home or office collectible.

Tony then drives on in with a brand new Neon Tech Corridor figure as he takes a ride on his might Hulkbuster statue. Coating in neon deco, this coin-operated mechanical design is back with a new deco with original music tune, LED light-up function, and built-in rocking motion. For the last Hot Toys collectible, Their miniatured Hall of Armor series enters The Grid with more black and orange luminous and a LED light-up compartment. This Hall of Armor 4.0 Neon Tech suit will connect with other Armors sets, allowing for a custom Hall for any Marvel fan. No price, release date, or pre-order information is known yet, but fans will be able to find all Hot Toys collectibles here.

"Avengers: Infinity War – Neon Tech 4.0 Hall of Armor Miniature Collectible – Inspired by the screen appearance of Iron Man Hall of Armor as seen Iron Man 2, Hot Toys team has reimagined the Hall of Armor to accommodate Neon Tech Iron Man 4.0 in miniature size with cyber neon geometric arrangements. Features black and neon orange colored suit of armors and Hall of Armor with luminous reflective patterns, the LED light-up collectible can be interconnected to the Hall of Armors released earlier to form a truly unique set-up. Hall of Armor miniature collectible measures approximately 12cm tall, whereas Neon Tech Iron Man 4.0 miniature figure is approximately 8.5cm tall. This special collectible is a fantastic way to add flair to your Marvel display!"

"Avengers: Endgame Neon Tech 4.0 Cosbaby brushed with bright neon orange color has a futuristic and vibrant appearance, features luminous reflective effect on eyes, arc-reactor, palms; and a specially designed card for sophisticated collection. Collectible measures approximately 10cm tall with bobble-head function. In addition, fans who purchase Iron man Neon Tech Iron Man 4.0 Cosbaby at Hot Toys Summer Night Showcase will get a certificate serial number imprinted on the collection card exclusively. This Neon Tech Iron Man Cosbaby is going to fill your display in a modern way!"

"Avengers: Age of Ultron – Neon Tech CosRider – Neon Tech Iron Man CosRider highlights the appearance of Iron Man on Hulkbuster with luminous reflective coating in neon orange. Features functions such as coin-operated mechanical design, original music tune, LED light up function, and built-in rocking motion. Collectible measures approximately 14.5cm tall. You shouldn't miss out on this awesome CosRider!"