Iron Man III Iron Patriot DLX Figures Flies on in with threezero

Threezero is taking fans back to Phase 2 of Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga with the there newest DLX figure. Standing roughly 6.9", Iron Patriot returns from Iron Man III with a die-cast figure with 48 points of articulation. Things get patriot this time with that classic red, white, and blue armor deco that is packed with detail and accessories. Just like in Iron Man III, all of Rhodey's weapons systems return with a rotating shoulder cannon, two forearm micro cannons, and flying effects that add highly flying motion. The Iron Man III Iron Patriot DLX die-cast figure is priced at $99.90, is set to release in Q2 2022, and pre-orders are live right now and here. Be sure to checkout out the Iron Man Mark 43 DLX and Mark 44 Hulkbuster DLX pieces as well to build your own Hall of Armor.





"threezero's popular new DLX series based on characters from Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga continues with the DLX Iron Patriot as our next release. This fully-articulated collectible figure stands at 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renowned DLX die-cast system with over 48 points of articulation. DLX Iron Patriot's classic blue and red armor is brought to life with mobile accessories. Its back-mounted cannon can be rotated for different over-the-shoulder poses, the attachable micro-cannon can be fixed onto both forearms, and flying effects can be attached to the feet for action poses. The figure also features two lighting functions in both the chest and the eyes. The Infinity Saga – DLX Iron Patriot figure also includes various pairs of interchangeable hands and one DLX action stand."

Pre-order price: 99.90 USD / 640 RMB / 776 HKD / 10,980 JPY

© 2021 MARVEL

The estimated shipping date: 3rd Quarter 2022.

