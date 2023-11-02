Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Adult Swim, Beast Kingdom, Rick & Morty

Beast Kingdom Debuts Limited Rick and Morty Master Craft Statue

A new Master Craft statue is on the way from Beast Kingdom as the misadventures of Rock & Morty come to life once again

Rick and Morty fans better get ready to prepare and embark on a new interdimensional adventure with Beast Kingdom. A new Master Craft statue has arrived with an incredible masterpiece of craftsmanship that captures your favorite dimension-hopping duo. This zany statue features Rick and Morty in another wacky mission as they escape a deadly portal. Rick is featured in his signature lab coat with Portal Gun and Morty, who is just happy to be alive. This is no small display piece either, as this misadventure comes in at 15" wide, 16.5 long, and 9.4 inches tall and is loaded from head to toe in color and detail. Beast Kingdom has this Master Craft statue limited to only 3,000 pieces, making it a truly unique collectible for any Rick and Morty fan. Pre-orders for this statue are already live right here, with a May 2024 release and a $269.99 price tag. Get your Meeseeks to place your order today before these vanish like McDonald's Szechuan Sauce! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!

MC-081 Rick and Morty Master Craft Rick & Morty

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is introducing a new D.A.H (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) action figure collection from the fantastically wacky world of "Rick and Morty". Rick and Morty, with a little help from Beast Kingdom, invite you on a journey through whimsical realms! The 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is ready to launch a new, highly detailed statue under the 'Master Craft' series from the wonderfully zany world of 'Rick and Morty'. Join the duo as this time Rick is armed with his indispensable "teleportation remote", bravely venturing into a world of imagination, and weird expedition."

"Emphasis is laid on the sculpting of expressions and the overall character dynamics, impeccably encapsulating the frightening images and teleportation stances of Rick and Morty. Not even Rick's iconic drooling demeanor is missed. Moreover, the intricacies and textures of the brain, along with various add-ons, are brought to life with vibrant colors and detailed carving techniques, bringing to life the two iconic characters. This ultra-exclusive collectible is limited to only 3000 pieces globally, so make your way to Beast Kingdom now to commence on this exhilarating and whimsical adventure~!"

Product Features:

Highly detailed recreation

Manual injection molding, with professionally graded paint

Exclusive iron set plaque

Limited to 3,000 sets worldwide

