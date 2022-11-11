Iron Man Mark 2 Armor Takes Flight with New threezero DLX Figure

Threezero is taking Marvel fans back to Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga with their latest Hall of Armor release. Returning back to the film that started it all with the 2008 film Iron Man, the Mark II Armor comes to life. Releasing as part of their DLX line, Iron Man is sporting his classic silver modern prototype suit. Standing 6.9" tall, this figure features a die-cast frame with 48 points of articulation and even has foldable back flaps. As for accessories, Tony will come with detachable arm missiles, swappable hands, and a variety of blast effects. Threezero has even added LED elements to these figures with light up eyes and Arc Reactor to really bring them to life. The Iron Man Mark II Armor will make a nice addition to your Hall of Armor collection, and it is priced at $99.90. Pre-orders are live right here, and he is set to release in Q2 2023.

Iron Man Mark II Armor is Ready for Testing

"threezero and Marvel Studios are pleased to present the DLX Iron Man Mark 2 as the next figure in the Marvel DLX series. This suit was constructed as a prototype, and the first Iron Man Armor built at Stark Industries. It is characterized by its metallic silver color scheme, applied here with a multi-layer metallic coating process to accurately replicate the design of Tony Stark's armored suit as seen in the Iron Man movies."

"This fully-articulated collectible figure stands approximately at 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with 48 points of articulation. Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the figure to depict a variety of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance."

"LED lighting functions are located on the chest and the eyes, and the four flight panels on the back can flip to open and closed. Additional equipment and accessories include five pairs of interchangeable hands, two detachable arm missiles that can be connected onto both forearms, effect parts for shooting and flight poses, and a DLX action stand; allowing for a wide variety of display possibilities! Estimated Shipment: 2nd Quarter 2023."