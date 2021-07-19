Iron Man Suits Up With New Cosbaby Dioramas from Hot Toys

One of the coolest things to see Iron Man do on the big screen is suiting up. His massive array of armor sets are just a wonder and seeing Tony Stark suit up is always a treat. There has been plenty of hilarious, awesome, and badass suiting-up moments in the MCU. Hot Toys is bringing two of those moments to life from Iron Man 2 and The Avengers with their newest Cosbaby releases. Tony Stark is showcased in his Gantry suiting up in Mark IV and Mark VI suits of armor this time around.

Both Hot Toys Iron Man Cosbaby figures are fully dynamic, showing off the Tony and the Suit being separated. Each Gantry unit measures roughly 6 inches tall and will come with a backdrop from the corresponding film. Like Most Hot Toys Cosbaby figures, these Iron Man figures will feature bobble-head functionality. They are perfect collectibles for any home or office of any Marvel fan, but pre-orders and prices are unknown yet. However, most Hot Toys Cosbaby collectibles will end up here and here in the future.

"Iron Man 2 – Iron Man Mark IV with Suit-Up Gantry Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head – Tony Stark is gearing up in his suit of technological upgrades to throwback to one of top fan-favorite moments in Iron Man 2. Adding onto the Iron Man collection series, Hot Toys is introducing Iron Man Mark IV with Suit-Up Gantry as stylish Cosbaby. Collectibles measure approximately 10.5 – 14 cm tall with bobble-head function."

"Recreates the scene of Tony Stark suits up on the high-tech gantry in his experimental workshop, the latest Cosbaby presents Tony Stark with his arms spreading out, and the gantry assembling him in the Iron Man suit. Includes a specially designed backdrop inspired by Tony's workshop for diorama setting. Pick up Hot Toys' Iron Man Mark IV with Suit-Up Gantry Cosbaby before it's gone!"

"The Avengers – Iron Man Mark VI with Suit-Up Gantry Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head – Have the suit of armors removed and stored before reaching the office! Taken inspiration from the impressive Iron Man suit removal scene in The Avengers movie, Hot Toys is presenting Iron Man Mark VI with Suit-Up Gantry as Cosbaby depicting Tony Stark and his sixth armor, also the smart mechanical arms located on the roof of Stark Tower."

"The Iron Man Mark VI with Suit-Up Gantry Cosbaby captures the moment when Tony Stark has his suit removed by the gantry and mechanical arms automatically while he walks towards his office. Includes with a specially designed backdrop inspired by movie scene for diorama setting. Collectible measure approximately 11 – 13.5cm tall with bobble-head function. It's now a great chance to bring home the awesome Iron Man Cosbaby!"