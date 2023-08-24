Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: iron man, marvel, Threezero

Iron Man Suits Up with threezero's DLX Infinity Saga Mark V Armor

The Iron Man Hall of Armor collection continues at threezero as they unveil their next DLX figure with the Mark V armor

It looks like Tony Stark has found some trouble on the race track, and his new Iron Man Mark V armor is precisely what he needs. Threezero is back with an impressive new DLX Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga figure from Iron Man 2. Coming in at 6.9" tall, Marvel fans will see a faithfully crafted figure with 48 points of articulation, as well as die-cast elements and light-up functionality. These DLX Hall of Armor figures from threezero are always beautifully captured, and the red and silver designs of this suit just pop. Iron Man will also come with five pairs of hands, an Emergency Suitcase, a display base, and two repulsor effects. Save the day from Whiplash and add the Mark V Armor to your collection in Q4 2023. Pre-orders are set to go live on August 26 right here for $99.99.

Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Mark 5

"threezero and Marvel Studios are excited to present the DLX Iron Man Mark 5 as the next figure in the Marvel DLX series. The Mark 5 armor resonates in a shimmering red and silver, with a multi-layer metallic coating process applied to accurately replicate the design of Tony Stark's suit as seen in Marvel Studios' Iron Man 2. The figure pays homage to the memorable scene where Tony Stark quickly equips the stylish Iron Man Mark 5 armor from the Emergency Suitcase in the heat of battle."

"This fully-articulated collectible figure stands approximately at 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with 48 points of articulation. Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the figure to depict a variety of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance. LED lighting functions are located on the chest and the eyes, and the four flight panels on the back can flip to open and close. Additional equipment and accessories include five pairs of interchangeable hands, effect parts for shooting and flight poses, one Emergency Suitcase and a DLX action stand; allowing for a wide variety of display possibilities!"

FEATURES

Approximately 6.9 inches (~17.5cm) tall

48 points of articulation

Four (4) foldable air flaps on the back

LED light up features

Constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system

Includes five pairs of interchangeable hands

ACCESSORIES

One (1) pc of Emergency Suitcase

Five (5) pairs of interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of relaxed hands, one (1) pair of shooting hands, one (1) pair of flying hands to attach the effects and one (1) pair of shooting hands to attach the effects

Two (2) pairs of effect parts: One (1) pair of flying effects (for hands), and one (1) pair of flying effects (for feet)

One (1) DLX action stand

LED FEATURES*

Eyes

Chest

Remarks

*LED FEATURES require AG1 batteries x 4 (Batteries Not Included)

Materials

Die-cast zinc alloy, PVC, ABS, and metal parts

Packaging Size

(W140 x D60 x H240)mm (0.5kg)

