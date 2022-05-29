Iron Studios Debuts Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Statue

The Multiverse is in trouble, and it is up to Stephan Strange to save the day as the one and only Doctor Strange. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness has arrived, giving fans the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Studios is bringing the mystical doctor to life as they debut their next Marvel Studios 1/10 Art Scale statue. Featuring his newest costume design, Doctor Strange is levitating above New York City in a remarkable pose with magic all around. Sling portals seem to be placed around the base as the Sanctum Sanctorum is captured in its New York landscape. This statue is exploding with color, detail, and features a very unique sculpt that is just fantastic. Doctor Strange will cast a spell on your collection as Iron Studios really does an excellent job bringing him to life. The Multiverse of Madness Strange statue is priced at $199.99, set to release in Q1 2023, and pre-orders can be found here.

"Mystic energy beams encompass New York city as dimensional portals of a multiverse, above where his house and base of operations are. In a magic mansion, known as the Sanctum Sanctorum, the Sorcerer Supreme hovers levitating with the aid of his sentient Cloak of Levitation and casts spells that manifest as translucent mandalas from his hands. As if they were crossing those portals, Iron Studios present their statue "Stephen Strange BDS – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Art Scale 1/10", inspired by the second movie of Marvel's most loved sorcerer."

"Directed by Sam Raimi, the twenty-eighth movie from the MCU arrives in the movie theaters and Iron Studios bring their representation of the Sorcerer on a statue filled with details, with a pedestal that replicates in miniature the city of New York, including the Sanctum Sanctorum, and a careful work from Iron Studios team down to the smallest details on the character's costume and faithfulness to the actor's facial features. Already available for Pre-Order, Iron Studios will open new portals soon to reveal other Marvel's mystic statues from other dimensions."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 13.4 in (H) x 6.2 in (W) x 8.7 in (D)

Product Weight: 2.1 lbs

MSRP: USD 199,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: First quarter of 2023