Iron Studios Debuts Exclusive Mortal Kombat Klassic Ermac 1/10 Statue

A new fighter has entered the arena as Iron Studios unveils their new and exclusive Mortal Kombat Klassic Ermac statue

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals exclusive Mortal Kombat Ermac 1/10 scale statue in his original Klassic design

Ermac stands 8.1” tall, features green eyes and an arena base, perfectly capturing the fan-favorite ninja

This highly detailed statue is a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive, priced at $176.99 with pre-orders now open

Iron Studios is known for premium collectibles made with passion for accuracy and authentic MK references

Ermac is a fan-favorite character from the Mortal Kombat franchise, who first appeared as a hidden fighter in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. Originally rumored to be a glitch, Ermac was later developed into a unique warrior composed of thousands of souls fused together by dark sorcery. He served various evil masters over the years, including big bads like Shao Kahn and Quan Chi. Ermac possesses powerful telekinetic and mystical abilities that make him a deadly force in combat. Clad in red ninja attire, Ermac brings magic to the bloody arena, and now Iron Studios is bringing this thing to fans in the Mortal Kombat collection.

A new 1/10 Klassic statue is on the way with Ermac standing 8.1" tall, showing off his original design with green eyes and an arena-themed base. Display Ermac next to Iron Studios Scorpion, Reptile, and Sub-Zero for even more ninja fun and for $176.99. This Mortal Kombat Klassic statue is a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive, and pre-orders are already live with a Q2 2026 release.

Mortal Kombat Klassic Ermac 1/10 Art Scale BBTS Exclusive

