Iron Studios Debuts First Masters of the Universe MiniCo Statues

Iron Studios recently started their new Masters of the Universe statue line with their impressive 1/10 Art Scale collectibles. It looks like that is not the only line entering Eternia as Masters of the Universe comes to the MiniCo line as well. The battle between Skeletor and He-Man will continue on your shelves with these impressive 7" tall statues. Both statues are just jam packed with color that keeps the classic 80's series stylings alive. The Masters of the Universe MiniCo statues will be featured a big headed design and it does not hold back on details for each. Skeletor wields his Havoc Staff, while He-Man shows off that he has the power. These fun and adorable statues will be great for Masters of the Universe fans old and new and pre-orders are already live. Set to release by Q4 2022, both MiniCo statues are priced at $39.99 and can be found here.

"As if he is showing a sarcastic smile on his cadaveric face, the evil, blue-skinned sorcerer with a skull face holds his powerful Havoc Staff over a pedestal that refers to his dark headquarters in the Snake Mountain. Selfish and ruthless, he craves the power to become the master of the universe and defeat his great rival, the hero He-Man. With that purpose in mind, he tirelessly tries to conquer and discover the secrets of the mystic Castle Grayskull, even though his schemes always fail. Presenting another iconic character from MOTU in their stylized Toy Art line of statues, Iron Studios bring the statue "Skeletor – MOTU – MiniCo", with Eternia's greatest villain, leader of the Evil Warriors, with the design inspired by the classic line of toys released by Mattel in 1982."

"Revealed on Inside Iron Studios Day, the Lord of Snake Mountain in the MiniCo version is another MOTU statue by Iron Studios already available for Pre-Order. Check out also the Pre-Order of the statue "He-Man – MOTU – MiniCo" and the statues "Prince Adam – Masters of the Universe – Art Scale 1/10" and "Skeletor on Throne Deluxe – Masters of the Universe – Art Scale 1/10" by Iron Studios with the alter-ego of the most powerful man in the universe and his great arch-enemy. Soon more Master of the Universe news by Iron Studios!"

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in PVC

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 7.0\" (H) x 4.7\" (W) x 5.1\" (D)

Product Weight: 0,6 Lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022