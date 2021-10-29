Iron Studios New Star Wars Statue Unleashes Luke Skywalker

One of the most incredible things to come out of The Mandalorian Season 2 was the arrival of Luke Skywalker in the season finale. Even though we saw the X-Wing, the green lightsaber, and the black outfit, we just could not believe they would bring him back. They captured the power of Star Wars in this finale, and Iron Studios is bringing this moment home with their newest Art Scale 1:10 statue. Luke Skywalker enters combat mode with this new statue as he makes his way through Dark Troopers on his way to Grogu. Posed in an action stance, this Star Wars statue is beautifully detailed, with his green lightsaber ignited and his black cloak flowing. Standing at 9.4" tall, this hand-painted statue is priced at $160, with pre-orders live and located here. Be sure to not stop here as Iron Studios has an amazing et of Star Wars statues to take your collection to new levels.

"Aboard Imperial Officer Moff Gideon's light cruiser spacecraft, the enigmatic figure of a Jedi Master, wearing a black hooded cloak, uses all his skill and connection to the power of Force with his left hand. In his right hand, with a glove, he masterfully wields a green lightsaber. At his feet lies the metallic remains of a deadly Dark Trooper droid, part of a security squad that tries in vain to stop the relentless warrior. Inspired by one of the most memorable scenes from the last episode of season 2 of the series The Mandalorian, Iron Studios presents the statue "Luke Skywalker BDS Combat Version – Art Scale 1/0 – The Mandalorian", featuring the greatest hero of the Star Wars saga in his unexpected appearance on the Disney+ streaming series."

"This iconic combat scene is now immortalized by Iron Studios, in a piece that faithfully replicates the smallest details, such as tissue and metallic textures and the movement in the pose of the Jedi master. The statue is already available for Pre-Order. Check out the "Dark Trooper BDS Art Scale 1/10 – The Mandalorian" statue that can compose a diorama along with Luke, and the entire line of future Iron Studios releases derived from The Mandalorian series, featuring the most important protagonists in statues in Art Scale 1/10 and Legacy Replica 1/4. Stay tuned for all the news on our social media."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9.4 in (H) x 7 in (W) x 8.2 in (D)

Product Weight: 4 lbs

MSRP: USD $149.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022