Iron Studios Reveals 1/4th Scale WandaVision Vision Statue

Vision makes his presence known as Iron Studios reveals their newest WandaVision Legacy Replica statue. This massive statue stands just under 29" tall and captures Vision after his mysterious resurrection in the small town of Westview. Haunted by her past and destroyed by grief, the Scarlet Witch creates her very own reality with her very own Vision. The hand-painted statue is beautifully crafted with intense colors, a fabric cape and is hand-painted to be a true work of art. Iron Studios did not hold back with this statue, and they even used a flexible fabric to keep the readiness of his supersuit alive and intact for this piece. WandaVision fans will not want to miss out on owning this incredible 1:4 Scale Vision Legacy Replica statue and is priced at a whopping $1,025. Set to release between Oct – December 2022, pre-orders are live right here with payment plans available.

"Above the destroyed remains of a library pillar located in the town of Westview is the synthezoid avenger, an artificially created humanoid being. After being revived by his beloved sorceress wife, through the Magic of Chaos, he rises, floating, with clenched fists and a grim countenance, ready to combat any threat to his family, even though he is a ghostly version of his reassembled body, without his memories and his love for Wanda Maximoff. Inspired by the latest episode of the Disney+ streaming TV series Wandavision, Iron Studios presents the "Vision – Wandavision – Legacy Replica 1:4 Statue", where the hero faced himself in defense of his beloved wife and children."

"Revived by his beloved's magic, in the Wandavision series, he confronted his old body that had been rebuilt in white form by the extra-governmental intelligence agency, SWORD, to be a weapon, and reactivated through a Chaos Magic sample, of Maximoff. In the confrontation, the Vision that had been revived by Wanda restores White Vision's memories, which leads him to flee for reflection, leaving the possibility of his return to the MCU. Faithfully replicated to the smallest detail, with incredible fidelity to the face of actor Paul Bettany who plays the avenger, with a flexible fabric cover for more realism, this statue is the perfect pair with the statue "Scarlet Witch – Wandavision – Legacy Replica 1:4" from Iron Studios."