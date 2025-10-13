Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Shaak Ti Figure Coming Soon

New York Comic Con is upon us and Hasbro has revealed some new Star Wars figures right at the outer rim of the galaxy

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Shaak Ti figure at New York Comic Con 2024.

Shaak Ti, a Togruta Jedi Master, appeared in Attack of the Clones and played key roles in Clone Wars.

The 3.75-inch action figure features poseable limbs, a soft goods robe, and both lightsaber options.

Pre-orders for Shaak Ti start October 28, 2025, for $19.99, complete with classic Kenner packaging.

Shaak Ti is a Togruta Jedi Master who appears in the Star Wars prequel era and is first seen in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002). She served on the Jedi High Council during the final years of the Galactic Republic and is a skilled warrior and respected leader. Her time after The Clone Wars is a mystery, as her "end" has been expressed in many ways. In the Revenge of the Sith novel, she fell to Anakin Skywalker in the Jedi Temple. However, in deleted scenes of Revenge of the Sith, she is killed by General Grievous, and in the non-canon video game The Force Unleashed, she escapes Order 66 and hides on Felucia.

Now, Shaak Ti lives on as Hasbro unveils its latest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75" scale figure. Jedi Master Shaak Ti is ready to return to the Clone Wars with an impressive figure capturing her unique aline appearance and soft goods Jedi robe. She will feature her signature lightsaber in both extended and hilt options and will come in card back packaging. Pre-orders are set to arrive on October 28, 2025 on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers at 1 PM EST for $19.99.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Shaak Ti

"Shaak Ti fought at the Battle of Geonosis and supervised the training of clone cadets on Kamino. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on Shaak Ti from STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, this 3.75-inch-scale figure includes a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display."

"Comes with her blue-bladed Lightsaber™ and unlit hilt. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC# 384). Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

