Hot Toys Reveals Star Wars Fennec Shand 1/6th Scale Figure

The Book of Boba Fett debuts next week, and Hot Toys is getting into the Star Wars spirit with their newest 1/6th scale figure release. The bounty hunter Fennec Shand is ready for her time to shine as she helps Boba Fett rise to power, and collectors can capture it all with her new figure. Standing 11" tall, the figure captures the likeness of Ming-Na Wen perfectly with high attention to detail, fabric outfit, and a nice set of accessories. With 28 points of articulation, she will come with one pistol and one blaster rifle, as well as, a helmet, bottle, string bag, and three credits. Star Wars collectors will not want to miss out on the first The Book of Boba Fett figure from Hot Toys and Fennec Shand is priced at $270. She is expected to release between April – June 2023, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett – Fennec Shand 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure – An assassin and elite mercenary, Fennec Shand has worked for all the top syndicates. Clever, capable, and cunning, she is not to be underestimated and is full of surprises. In anticipation to the release of the new The Book of Boba Fett live-action series, Hot Toys is excited to present the new 1/6th scale Fennec Shand collectible figure! The collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness, attachable helmet, beautifully tailored costume, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, a dagger blade, a drink bottle, a bag with credits, and a themed display stand! The Fennec Shand collectible figure is going to be an extraordinary companion for your Star Wars collection!"

The 1/6th scale Fennec ShandTM Collectible Figure specially features:

Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Highly-accurate facial expression, make up, and detailed skin texture

Newly sculpted brown hair sculpture with orange woven strips and braided ponytail (embedded with bendable wire)

Body with over 28 points of articulations

Approximately 28cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pair of blaster holding hands

One (1) dagger holding right hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) black colored vest with collars

One (1) black colored undersuit

One (1) pair of black colored gauntlets with orange line patterns

One (1) black belt (able to reveal mechanic details around waist)

One (1) black belt with accessories

One (1) pair of black colored boots with orange line patterns and weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) blaster rifle with belt and removable dagger

One (1) pistol

Accessories:

One (1) helmet with mask

One (1) drink bottle with woven bag

One (1) string bag

Three (3) credits

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate