Iron Studios Reveals New Back to the Future Part II Delorean Statue

Iron Studios is traveling to the future to the iconic year of 2015 as they announce their newest statue from Back to the Future Part II. Recreate the arrival of Doc and Marty on their latest adventure with a massive deluxe statue featuring both protagonist and the iconic DeLorean. The DeLorean will measure 9" inches tall, 22.8" wide, and has a depth of 14.6. Doc and Marty are both displayed in their future outfits with Marty's futuristic hat and hoverboard and Doc Brown's with his yellow trench coat. The biggest part of this diorama set is obviously the car that is faithfully recreated from the original with all the included cables and quality gadgets. Iron Studios has even included LEDs with the Flux Capacitor and the organic waste converter known as Mr. Fusion.

This is one massive statue that captures the futuristic magic of Back to the Future Part II and it will be an excellent statue for any fan of the year 2015 or of these two time travelers. The Back to the Future Part II DeLorean Full Set Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at a whopping $2,199. Each of these states can be purchased individually, with Doc Brown and Marty McFly coming in at $149.99 and the solo DeLorean priced at $1,999. All of these Part II statues, as well as more Back to the Future collectibles from Iron Studios is up for pre-order right here.

"Marty and Doc Brown arrive with DeLorean in Iron Studios statues! The young Marty McFly and his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown, newly arrived in the hypothetical future year of 2015, wear special futuristic outfits to go unnoticed. They plan their next steps alongside their time-shifting vehicle, the iconic Delorean Time Machine, which floats over the base of a street in the town of Hill Valley in the future."

"The vehicle was faithfully replicated with all the details of the original one, with cables, wires, and gadgets, full of internal and external lights, and even with the so-called Mr. Fusion, which produces fuel from waste (preferably organic). With a light in its unmistakable flux capacitor, wheels raised in flight position, the vehicle is supported by a side rod, similar to the one used in the movie scene. Last but not least, the open seagull door, which reveals the interior of the Delorean and the circuit of time. The material used for the production of the vehicle was, for the most part, resin, with a minimum of plastic parts used in its composition. Iron Studios proudly presents its first statue version of the fantastic "DeLorean Full Set Deluxe – Back to the Future Part II – Art Scale 1/10", which provides the backdrop for this diorama."

DeLorean Full Set Deluxe – Back to the Future Part II – Art Scale 1/10

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

DeLorean features LED lights

Includes statues of Marty and Doc

Product dimensions: 9.8 in (H) x 22.8 in (W) x 14.6 in (D)

Product Weight: 38.8 lbs

MSRP: USD $2199.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022