Scarlet Witch Joins the X-Men in Iron Studios Newest Statue

Before her retcon, the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were the children of the power mutant, Magneto. The character has since been shifted around to fit their MCU appearances with less X-Gene mention. However, Iron Studios keeps the mutant version of Scarlet Witch alive as they debut their next X-Men diorama statue. The X-Men vs. Sentinel $1,600 diorama statue series continues to grow with more solo pieces, with Scarlet Witch now join her brother against the Brotherhood of Evil. Iron Studios captures her iconic red outfit as she cast her Chaos Magic through the statue designs.

She will stand roughly 13.8 inches tall as she is sculpted and crafted to perfect, making her a must have statue for any Marvel Comics and X-Men fan. The Marvel Comics Scarlet Witch BDS Art Scale 1/10 Statue is priced at $199.99 and set to release in December 2021. Pre-orders for her are live and located here, be sure to check out the other X-Men statues like Bishop, Beast, Forge, and others to add to your growing collection.

"Scarlet Magic in a new statue from Iron Studios! She can control Chaos Magic, which allows her to manipulate probability and even distort and change reality itself. On a base where she floats with her power, on an old column chime clock, with the remains of rubble from a heroes' mansion, but also sending a subliminal message as if she were bending time and space, Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, manipulates bundles of supernatural red energy with her hands, and her imposing presence intimidates any opponent. As if she came straight out of the pages of the Marvel comics, joining forces with her twin brother sprinter Quicksilver previously revealed, Iron Studios brings her statue "Scarlet Witch – X-Men – BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios", with Marvel's most powerful mystical heroine."

"As a figure that is part of the X-Men vs. Sentinels Diorama, which is controlled by Magneto, Scarlet Witch can defend, alongside her brother, the mutant heroes, students of Prof. X, but also to join her mystical forces with the Master of Magnetism and his Brotherhood. It can also, individually, complement the team of the most emblematic statues of the Avengers. It all depends on each fan and collector, as multiple probabilities are Wanda Maximoff's specialty."