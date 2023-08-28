Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Gene Simmons, iron studios, kiss

Iron Studios Shouts Out Out Loud with New The Demons KISS Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of delightful 1/10 Art Scale statues including the arrival of the KISS Legend The Demon

It is time to stop the Crimson Witch! KISS must activate the Dynasty Star Portal and bring down the house. Iron Studios is back with its final 1/10 Art Scale statue as the final member of KISS has arrived. The Demon is here as the one and only Gene Simmons is ready to rock and roll. Coming in at 10.2" tall, the darkness rises as the bassist and co-lead singer, The Demon, is packed with detail. From his signature makeup, outfit, and tongue, everything you know and love about The Demon is faithfully captured. Unite all four members of KISS to have a truly demonic display for your music collection. Iron Studios has this beauty priced at $169.99, he is set for a Q3 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to snag up Starchild, Space Ace, and the Catman while you add and check out The Demon and all his glory below.

Unleash The Demon with Iron Studios KISS Statue

"The Israeli American bassist, co-lead singer, and actor, known as the persona The Demon, spitting fire and vomiting stage blood on the shows of the band and globally famous by his ginormous tongue, the iconic Gene Simmons is the co-founder and one of the lead singers of the hard rock band KISS. In 1978, Simmons played his role in the stage as a superhero, next to the other band members in the movie "Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park" a classic trash movie in which the group uses their superpowers to fight evil between their concerts, facing an evil inventor of realistic androids."

"Presenting incredible resemblance to the rock star, both in his face features, anatomy, and clothes, Iron Studios completes the quartet in the collection of their first band statues with "Gene Simmons a.k.a. The Demon – Kiss – Art Scale 1/10", with the looks inspired by the cover of the album Alive! from 1975, considered by many as one of the best live albums of all time!"

