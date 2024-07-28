Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: iron studios, mortal kombat

Iron Studios Steps into the Ring with Mortal Kombat's Liu Kang

Iron Studios is back once again with some brand new collectibles including a new fighter from the hit video game Mortal Kombat

Article Summary Iron Studios introduces Liu Kang collectible, the iconic fighter from Mortal Kombat's 1992 arcade debut.

The Liu Kang statue stands 8.8" tall with detailed craftsmanship and fiery fighting style.

Collectors can pre-order the statue for $199.99, set to release in Q1 2025.

Other characters like Scorpion, Raiden, and Sub-Zero available from Iron Studios' Mortal Kombat series.

It is time to enter the Mortal Kombat once again as Iron Studios brings a new fighter to life for their 1/10 scale collection. Liu Kang, the fiery champion of Earthrealm, first appeared in the original Mortal Kombat arcade game all the way back in 1992. Created by Ed Boon and John Tobias, Liu Kang is a martial artist who is easily inspired by Bruce Lee, and known for his spicy dragon fatality. In the game's story, he plays a vital role in defeating the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung and the tyrannical emperor Shao Kahn.

His fire lives on with Iron Studios' newest Mortal Kombat statue that stands 8.8" tall and captures his firey fighting style. Standing on a base of stone dragons, Liu Kang is channeling his flaming fists with his signature more modern look from the video game. Collectors will be able to add this fighter to their roster in Q1 2025 for $199.99 and pre-orders are already live. Be on the lookout for some of the other fighters from Iron Studios with Scorpion, Raiden, Sub-Zero. Baraka, Sonya, Goro and Shao Khan.

Liu Kang Enters the Mortal Kombat with Iron Studios

"Channeling his energy into flaming fists, the Chinese Shaolin monk prepares to launch fireballs against his opponent. Wearing only black pants with red side stripes, white socks, and black kung fu slippers, the martial artist accessorizes with black leather bracelets adorned with metal rivets and a scarlet headband over his long black hair."

"On top of a base textured with concrete and rocks, featuring a stone dragon sculpture atop skulls of ancient fallen warriors, after a long hiatus Iron Studios presents another release inspired by one of the most iconic fighting games of all time the "Liu Kang – Mortal Kombat – Art Scale 1/10" statue, the franchise's protagonist who became the protector of Earthrealm, offering the freedom to choose between good or evil paths for people in this reality."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!