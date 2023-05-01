Iron Studios Summons with Nazgûl with New Lord of the Rings Statue New 1/10 Art Scale statues are on the way from Iron Studios capturing plenty of iconic franchises like a new The Lord of the Rings statue

Iron Studios is taking collectors back to Middle-Earth as they debut their latest The Lord of the Rings 1/10 Art Scale statues. When the Rings of Power were created, nine of them were given to Mortal Men, which were used to acquire power and wealth. However, these rings were corrupted by the Dark Lord Sauron, and as they went on, they started to fall under his influence. As they succumbed to the darkness, nine Ringwraiths arose, becoming the terrible servants of Sauron and bound to the One Ring. The Nazgûl are back as Iron Studios unveiled their latest The Lord of the Rings statue standing 16" tall, showing the creature on its horse. Plenty of sinister detail was placed into this beauty, bringing the Ringwraith right off the screen from The Lord of the Rings films. Iron Studios enters the Wraith World in June 2024 for $405, and pre-orders are live here.

The Nazgûl, Ringwraiths, Arrive at Iron Studios

"Serving the Dark Lord of Mordor in the search for the One Ring, terrifying shrieks announce their presence, riding a sinister dark horse with red eyes. In the margins of the Ford of Bruinen ("Loudwater"), one of the nine most horrible servants of Sauron draws and raises his sword with his right hand, while holding with the other the short reins of his frightful steed to control it."

"Ready to continue his victim's chase, the carrier of the One Ring, to fulfill his mission of retrieving the most powerful of the twenty rings of power to return it to his master and creator. Thus, Iron Studios present the Nazgûl on Horse Deluxe – The Lord of the Rings – Art Scale 1:10 Statue with one of the most feared enslaved Dark Riders of Sauron in Middle-earth over their bestial mount as portrayed in the memorable classic cinematographic trilogy, adapted from the work of J. R. R. Tolkien, by the screenwriter, filmmaker, and producer Peter Jackson."