Iron Studios Welcomes Avatar: The Way of Water with New Statue

Iron Studios is returning to Pandora as they debut a brand new 1/10 Art Statue from Avatar: The Way of Water. This marks the first collectible that Iron Studios has offered for James Cameron's Avatar franchise. The statue comes in at 9" tall and features the lovely Neytrir in action, leaping up from the waters of Pandora. She has her trusty bow in hand as she takes a shot and Iron Studios captures all the action beautifully. Neytiri's design is faithfully recreated from Avatar: The Way of Water, capturing her forest outfit, blue skin, tribal elements, and beauty. It can only be assumed more of these Avatar statues will be on the way with other important members of the clan, monsters of Pandora and Jake Sully. The Avatar: The Way of Water Neytiri 1/10 Art Scale statue is priced at a mighty $299.99. She is set to release in Q3 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located right here. Be sure to check out the latest Na'vi adventures in The Way of Water in theaters now!

The Long Awaited Avatar Sequel Has Arrived

"Above a wave on top of rocks, colorful corals, and submarine creatures, with agility and elegance, the brave and relentless Na'vi warrior jumps above the waters of Pandora, pulling the string of her longbow, ready to shoot an arrow as big as a spear to the human invaders. With her long braided black hair and her slender body with striped, blue skin covered by simple clothes and tribal ornaments of her clan, she stares at her target with her big yellow eyes. Presented firsthand at CCXP 2022 "Neytiri BDS – Avatar: The Way of Water – Art Scale 1/10", is the first statue by Iron Studios from the science-fiction epic in its so-awaited sequel on the big screens."

"In the year 2148, Earth's resources are quickly running dry, and the Resources Development Administration (R.D.A.) starts to explore the reserves of a precious mineral called Unobtanium in Pandora, one of the Moons of Polyphemus in Alpha Centauri. For this mining operation, the R.D.A. employs former soldiers and marines as mercenaries. Pandora is inhabited by the Na'vi, the 9 feet tall humanoid natives with blue skin, tails, and bones reinforced with carbon fiber, that live in harmony with nature and worship Eywa, their goddess of life. "