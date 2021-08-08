The Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Comes To Iron Studios MinCo

The Suicide Squad is finally here as it hits theaters and HBO Max this weekend. The newest DCEU addition shows off Task Force X once again in their craziest mission yet that is filled with a new assortment of new characters. Of course, some of the highlight villains return for this film, with Harley Quinn back at it again. Iron Studios has unveiled that Harley Quinn is joining their MiniCo statue line with her new appearance from the film. Standing at roughly 6" high, Harley is hand-painted in her red and black leather suit with her newly acquired javelin.

The colors and the design of Harley Quinn from the Suicide Squad are very well done with this MiniCo. She will definitely make a fun new statue for any DC Comics fans of this Maiden of Madness. The Suicide Squad Harley Quinn MiniCo Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $39.99 and set to release April – June 2022. Pre-orders are live right here and be on the lookout for more The Suicide Squad statues coming from Iron Studios in the future, like the 1/10 scale King Shark.

"Gotham's maid of mischief anti-hero returns in Iron Studios' Suicide Squad and MiniCo Statue! She is back, in her original colors but with a new red and black leather uniform, with elements that resemble her first costume. Her pants have the symbol of the suit of diamonds printed on them, and the leather jacket has the slogan "Live Fast Die Clown", a subtle provocation to her ex-boyfriend Joker. Gotham's maid of mischief returns to the big screen in The Suicide Squad movie and gets her stylized Toy Art version in the "Harley Quinn – The Suicide Squad – MiniCo – Iron Studios" statue. With a pair of tactical glasses on her head and holding a Retractable Spear, she is standing on a base that evokes an urban combat scenario, posing with her hand on her waist in a charming and friendly way."

"Once again the charismatic character, created by the duo Paul Dini and Bruce Timm in 1992 in the Batman: The Animated Series, returns to the big screen, played by Margot Robbie. She works alongside the Suicide Squad, a group of villains who act as anti-heroes for the government, to have their sentences reduced. The item, already available for Pre-Order, will be a great addition to the collection of DC and MiniCo fans and collectors!"

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in PVC

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 6.3 in (H) x 2.7 in (W) x 3.1 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.2 lbs

Released US: Second quarter of 2022