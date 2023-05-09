It's All in the Hips with RSVLTS New BRKFST X Happy Gilmore Collection RSVLTS continues to build up their catalog as they debut their new BRKFST x Happy Gilmore collection with some All-Day Polos

RSVLTS recently embraced the Force for their impressive Star Wars May the 4th collection, which can be seen here. It now looks like summer is on the way as they are bringing out a new collection featuring the legendary Adam Sander comedy Happy Gilmore. This five shirt collection features a hilarious set of All-Day Polos as well as one Kunuflex button-down. Unlike the button-down shirts, the BRKFST/Breakfast Balls collection is RSVLTS' golf and leisure brand. Whether you're hitting the green or just wanna be comfortable all day, then look no further with plenty of golf-related gear right here. This Happy Gilmore set features:

All In The Hips (All-Day Polo & Kunuflex Button-Down) It is time to be trained by the legendary pro-golfer Derick "Chubbs" Peterson with this RSVLTS All-Day BRKFST polo. Two types of the shirt will be offered with the All-Day polo and the signature Kunuflex button-down. Whether you want to fight, meet your caddy, kill a clown, take on a gator, or just golf, this is the shirt for you.

Nail Comes Out Next Week (All-Day Polo) Even Mr. Larson has shown up at RSVLTS to help support the new Happy Gilmore BRKFST collection! Happy's previous boss is only here to help, and while the nail comes out next week, this shirt drops today! Tease Shooter McGavin, test the durability of a 9 iron, and play it as it like with this sweet All-Day polo.

Shooter's Tour (All-Day Polo) You worked hard your whole life, and you've paid your due; this is Shooter's Tour. It is time you take home the Gold Jacket and make Shooter's Tour victory a reality with this slick and worthy All-Day Breakfast Balls polo. This bad boy is filled with Shooter McGavin's signature martini as well as the infamous Gold Jacket. Happy Gilmore fans will look amazing on and off the course with this; enjoy your reign at the top.



Just Tap It In – (All-Day Polo) Every Happy Gilmore fan knows you just have to Just Tap It In, and this Breakfast Ball All-Day polo does just that. From iconic Gilmore poses, hilarious quotes, mini gold clowns, and even Shooter McGavin, this shirt has it all. Bring some power to the green or just to work with this polo that will have anyone talking about a hole-in-one.

The Price is Wrong (All-Day Polo) The Price is Wrong and oh so right with this Breakfast Balls polo that captures the magic and fists of Bob Barker . Enter the Pepsi Pro-Am with this impressive All-Day polo with colors that will make you stand out on the course. This is one All-Day polo that you won't want just a piece, but the whole thing!



The Breakfast Balls (BRKFST) brand continues to grow, and with collections like this Happy Gilmore set, you can see why. Stylish and pop culture shirts like this are hard to come by, so it is nice to see RSVLTS dishing out new sportswear that works on and off the green. Before you run off to snag up your Cold Cut Combo, be sure to bring home this impressive Happy Gilmore collection which is dropping today at 4 PM EST right here. Be sure to stay tuned for more impressive apparel collections heading our way this summer. Just tap it in.