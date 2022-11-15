It's An All-New All-Different Spider-Man with New Revoltech Figure

Spider-Man is shining into action once again as Kaiyodo debuts their newest Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure. Our favorite web-slinger is back again and donning his All-new and All-Different costume. Peter is living his best life as CEO of Parker Industries, and more money means better tech for Spider-Man. Coming right off the pages of Marvel Comics, this updated Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure is packed with detail, new metallic deco, and some new web-slinging accessories. A nice variety of hands are included as well as swappable eyes, web wings, and webbed effects. If you do not have a Spider-Man Revoltech figure, then this might be a good starting point, and our hero is set to swing our way in June 2023. Spidey is priced at $99.99, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

All-New All-Different Spider-Man is Back

"Kaiyodo is proud to present a new version of a fan-favorite in the Amazing Yamaguchi line: the amazing Spider-Man! Having taken advantage of new mobility and movement with their technology, Spider-Man is now even more playable and more expressive! By moving both sides of the torso, the shoulder blades, and additional joints to the shins, this creates the human body's "bending" as emphasized in the comics. By making the axis movable, anyone can pose it intuitively! Order yours today and add to the collection!"

Product Features

6.29 inches (16cm)

Made of PVC, ABS, POM, PET

Based on the legendary Spider-Man

Part of the Amazing Yamaguchi line

Interchangeable parts

Highly articulated

Box Contents

Spider-Man figure

3 Alternate eye plates Normal eyes Angry eyes Confused eyes

5 Pairs of hands Normal hands Grabbing hands Wide open hands Web slinging hands Gripping hands

4 Wide web effect pieces

2 Web strand effect pieces

Stand