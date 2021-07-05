It's An Iron Man World With Tech On Avengers From S.H. Figuarts

A while back, Marvel Comics announced their partnership with Tamashii Nations for the Tech-On Avengers Event. The event consists of a new comic book story from Marvel Comics with companion action figures relating to Tamashii Nations as part of their S.H. Figuarts line. The comic will show off a huge line of Marvel heroes and villains who are getting an upgrade. In a world without powers, it is up to Tony Stark to help the Earth's Mightiest Heroes with his own skillset. Some upcoming figures include Captain America, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Red Skull, Loki, and Venom! Tamashii Nations revealed the first figure in the lineup with Iron Man himself.

Iron Man is loaded with high tech power that will include removable armor pieces, blast effects, electric effects, and flight effects. This new armor set is loaded with its own unique design that will be a great companion piece for the upcoming Tech-On Avengers comics. Pre-orders for this version of Tony Stark are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find all new S.H. Figures right here. Iron Man is set to help save the world in December 2021 and be on the lookout for the companion comic in August 2021.

"S.H.Figuarts Iron Man (Tech On Avengers) – "About "TECH-ON AVENGERS" What is "Tech on Avengers"? It's been a year since the Avengers destroyed the Infinity Stone in Thanos. Unstable Infinity Stone particles remained in the universe as a trace. Red Skull uses its immense power, deploys a barrier that nullifies the power of heroes throughout the globe. The world was confused, and the villains began to rampage, but the heroes are not helpless. With a new powered suit developed by Tony Stark and the evolution of "DH-10" hidden in it, a counterattack is started. –You should say this in the future, "I'm Iron Man."

Set Contents

Body

Alternative hand parts left/right x2 each

Alternative face part

Alternative shoulder parts x2

Alternative shin parts x2

Forearm canon part

Booster unit set for the back

DH-10 mode effect parts set

Repulser effect (for hands) x2

Repulser effect (for feet) x2

Base set

Price: 9,900JPY (tax included)

Release Date: December 2021