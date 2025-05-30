Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: fantastic four, hasbro

It's Flame On with New Marvel Legends Fantastic Four Human Torch

Hasbro has unveiled some new marvelous additions to their popular Marvel Legends line with the debut of Fantastic Four: First Steps

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Marvel Legends Human Torch figure for Fantastic Four: First Steps line.

Johnny Storm gets two versions: powered-down and “Flame On” with a fiery translucent design.

Retro-inspired packaging pays homage to classic Fantastic Four comics from 1961.

Pre-orders open May 30, with Human Torch joining The Thing, Sue Storm, and Mister Fantastic in 2025.

Flame On! Hasbro is bringing the heat to your Marvel Legends collection with a brand new Johnny Storm figure. We have already seen a powered-down Johnny Storm, but now it is time for the Human Torch to shine. The Human Torch, made his first Marvel Comics appearance in Fantastic Four #1 in 1961, and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He is the hot-headed younger brother of Sue Storm, and with his fire powers, he can fly, toss fireballs, and bring the heat to any fight. Hasbro is not making one but two Marvel Legends figures of Johnny, capturing both versions of the character.

The "Flame On" version has a red-orange translucent sculpt with an attachable fire effect for his body. Despite his new fiery design, Hasbro was sure to capture the Fantastic Four: First Steps retro aesthetic with some fun packaging, including a retro Hasbro mascot. The Human Torch will join Marvel Legends releases for The Thing, The Invisible Woman, and Mister Fantastic in Summer 2025. Pre-orders arrive today (May 30) at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST, and be on the lookout for his powered-down Marvel Legends release as well.

Marvel Legends Fantastic Four: First Steps – Human Torch

"The Human Torch can burst into flames, fly thousands of feet into the sky, and absorb explosions into his body. In the heat of battle, the Fantastic Four can always count on Johnny Storm to keep cool. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Human Torch action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS."

"Johnny Storm in his fiery Human Torch form is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 2 alternate hand accessories. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures, toys, and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

