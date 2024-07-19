Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, jonah hex, McFarlane Toys

It's High Noon with McFarlane Toys New DC Comics Jonah Hex Exclusive

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new exclusive deluxe figure from the DC Comics wild west

Jonah Hex debuted in DC Comics' "All-Star Western" #10 back in 1972. Set in the American Old West, Hex is a scarred bounty hunter with a troubled past, as he was once a Confederate soldier. It is Hex's iconic appearance that really makes him stand out, though, as half of his face was disfigured after he was captured by the Apache and burned with a tomahawk. This dark backstory drove his hard view on life and gritty storytelling in DC Comics, and now those stories can continue with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse. Releasing as a McFarlane Toys Store exclusive, Jonah Hex is ready for action and will also be accompanied by his faithful horse, The General.

Hex will come with a soft goods duster, along with plenty of weapons to solve all your bounty hunter needs. This will include a sword, a tomahawk, a knife, a rifle, and two revolvers that can be holstered. It is nice to see weapons included with this DC Comics release, and maybe DC has finally lifted the ban on giving these figures guns. Either way, this Gold Label Jonah Hex & The General set is priced at $69.99, he is set for a September 2024 release, and can only be found on the McFarlane Toys Store.

Jonah Hex & The General (All-Star Western) MTS Exclusive

"Jonah Hex's life was blighted by misfortune. As a bounty hunter, Hex was hired by Amadeus Arkham to catch serial killer the Gotham Butcher. This uncovered two secret societies: The Court of Owls and devotees of the Crime Bible. Exploiting the rivalry between the groups, Hex and Arkham defeated the Crime Bible acolytes, forging a friendship with Alan Wayne, who funded the first Arkham Asylum."

JONAH HEX & THE GENERAL are based on their looks in ALL-STAR WESTERN.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure 2-pack based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include tomahawk, rifle, 2 revolvers, knife, sword, 2 interchangeable belts with holsters and figure base.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!