Things Get X-Treme with Hasbro's New Marvel Legends X-Men Wolverine

Hasbro is already kicking off 2025 in an uncanny way as they debut a new set of Marvel Legends figures with new and classic mutants

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's new wave of Marvel Legends X-Men figures, featuring a unique Wolverine from Earth-12025.

This Wolverine debuts in his X-Treme X-Men black and yellow X-Suit, with swappable hands for different poses.

James Howlett, in a relationship with Hercules, offers a fresh, progressive take on the classic character.

Pre-order starts next week on Hasbro Pulse as part of the Nemesis Build-A-Figure wave, releasing in Spring 2025.

Things are about to get pretty X-Treme, as Hasbro has kicked off a new wave of Marvel Legends figures. A new Nemesis Build-A-Figure wave has arrived, with some new and classic mutants making the cut. One of which is a new version of Wolverine, which was introduced in X-Treme X-Men #1 back in 2012. This James Howlett hails from Earth-12025 and is quite different from his 616 counterpart as he is in a committed relationship with Hercules. This adds a new layer to the Wolverine by offering a fresh and progressive take on the character, but he is still the deadly mutant that even knows and loves.

The X-Treme X-Men are now coming to Hasbro as Wolverine suits up in his black and yellow X-Suit. Unlike previous versions of this X-Men, the Marvel Legends team has given him a variety of swappable hands outside of the usual punching sculpts. Collectors will be able to bring home the fury of James Howlett home in Spring 2025 for $24.99. Pre-orders arrive online next week on sites including Hasbro Pulse and is releasing alongside X-Factor Cyclops, Age of Apocalypse Gambit, Husk, and more.

Wolverine Slices and Dices with New X-Treme Marvel Legends

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. This collectible 6-inch-scale Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like this Genesis Build-A-Figure X-Men wave. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men and other Marvel movie action figures."

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Each collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more X-Men-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

