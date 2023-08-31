Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

It's Omega vs. Batman with McFarlane Toys New Exclusive 2-Pack Set

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil new figures including a dark future for Batman

McFarlane is back with a new DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys Store Gold Label Exclusive set. DC Comics fans are returning to the events of the mini-series, Last Knight on Earth, once again as Batman takes on Omega. Both figures have been seen in the DC Multiverse line before but are getting some new updated elements. Batman is back in his DC Rebirth suit but with a fresh bloody head sculpt and blood deco on his Batsuit. Omega will get a brand new unmasked head sculpt as he gets ready to go toe-to-toe with the Dark Knight. If you are a fan of the Last Knight on Earth comic, then this is a no-brainer figure for your collection. The Bat will come with a batarang and grapple gun, while Omega just gets an extra pair of hands for $49.99. Collectors will be able to find this exclusive two-pack right here with an October 2023 release.

"OMEGA: In a dystopian future, after the fall of the heroes, a new evil rose in GOTHAM CITY calling himself OMEGA. Empowered with the Anti-Life Equation, he reigns supreme over the entire east coast. Now OMEGA is rumored to have gained the means to control the mind of every living being on EARTH, and it's up to BATMAN, WONDER WOMAN, and a band of new heroes to defeat the worst villain ever known and free the world."

"BATMAN: As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime, the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

OMEGA and BATMAN are based on their looks in the DC storyline LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH.

Includes 6 accessories.

Includes 2 collectible art cards with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

