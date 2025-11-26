Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, street fighter

Jada Reveals Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Honda

Honda arrives from Jada Toys as they debut their newest 1/12 Scale Figure from Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

E. Honda features premium articulation, swappable heads, extra hands, and a Hundred Hand Slap effect.

Authentic details capture Honda’s iconic sumo look, pride, and fighting spirit from the Street Fighter series.

Pre-orders are live for $34.99, with a release scheduled for Q1 2026—perfect for Street Fighter collectors.

Jada Toys is back with another brand new addition to their growing 1/12 Street Fight collection. E. Honda, full name Edmond Honda, is one of the classic characters from Capcom's Street Fighter series, who first appeared in Street Fighter II. He is a proud and imposing sumo wrestler who has dedicated his life to proving that sumo is the strongest fighting style in the world. Despite his massive size and intimidating presence, he is good-natured, honorable, and deeply connected to Japanese tradition.

Honda fights with techniques that blend authentic sumo moves like his signature attack, the Hundred Hand Slap. Jada Toys has brought Honda faithfully to life with a new deluxe figure that features swappable heads and extra hands. He will even come with a special effect, allowing him to recreate his iconic Hundred Hand Slap move. This fighter will be a nice new addition to Jada's ongoing Street Fighter series, and pre-orders are already live for $34.99, and he is set to enter the ring in Q1 2026.

Honda 1/12 – Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers.

"Step into the bathhouse and feel the power of the Hundred Hand Slap! The legendary sumo wrestler E. Honda joins the Ultra Street Fighter II 1:12 scale lineup from Jada Toys, bringing his unmatched strength, pride, and fighting spirit to your collection. A master of sumo with lightning-fast strikes and powerful throws, Honda's massive frame and signature mawashi are recreated with incredible accuracy."

"Featuring premium articulation, multiple accessories, and authentic design details inspired by his classic appearance, this figure perfectly captures the essence of the iconic World Warrior. Whether you're a longtime Street Fighter fan or a collector of dynamic, display-ready figures, E. Honda is a must-have addition to your roster."

