Jada Toys Reveals Creature from the Black Lagoon GITD Exclusive Figure

Something has arisen once again as Jada Toys has revealed yet another 6" Universal Monsters action figure. It looks like the Creature from the Black Lagoon is back and is getting a new glow in the dark variant this time. Based on the 1954 film, this movie monster is ready for his close-up and ready to light up the night. The Creature from the Black Lagoon will come with an extra head, harpoon gun, need, and a fossilized hand, just like in the movie! The glow in the dark effect does look pretty sweet and Universal Monsters fans will be able to find this beast only at Entertainment Earth. Priced at $29.99, the Creature is expected to release in March 2022 and pre-orders can be found here.

Universal Monsters Creature from the Black Lagoon Glow-in-the-Dark 6″ Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $29.99

Behold! The Creature from the Black Lagoon glows in the dark!

Exclusive limited edition 6-inch tall action figure.

Inspired by the 1954 black-and-white film.

Includes an alternate head and hand, a harpoon gun, a net, and a bony hand!

"Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Collectors, cast your net for the elusive Universal Monsters Creature from the Black Lagoon Glow-in-the-Dark 6-Inch Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive featuring a decidedly fishy appearance and disposition. Harboring a detailed paint job and a swimmingly articulated form, the Amazonian Gill-man is a sensational glow-in-the-dark figure that can be posed in a multitude of mannerisms using his alternate head sculpt, an alternate hand, a harpoon gun, a net, and a bony hand! The additional head and hand also glow. The Creature from the Black Lagoon out of the 1954 black-and-white film bearing its name is suitable for paleontologists ages 4 and up and comes packaged in a window display box. Quantities are limited, so order yours now before it gets away! We reserve the right to limit quantities ordered."