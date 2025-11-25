Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, mega man

Jada Toys Unveils New Mega Man Deluxe 1/12 Scale Figure

The Blue Bomber is back as Jada Toys continues their newest action figure from their ongoing Mega Man collection

Article Summary Jada Toys launches a new 1/12 scale Mega Man deluxe figure packed with premium accessories and articulation.

Includes two interchangeable heads, multiple hands, a Mega Buster cannon, fireball effect, and stand.

The set features an articulated Neo Metall figure and updated details for collectors and Mega Man fans.

Pre-orders are open at $29.99, with a release expected before the end of 2025 alongside Bubble Man and Wood Man.

Mega Man, often called the "Blue Bomber," is the iconic hero from Capcom's long-running action-platform video game franchise. Created by Dr. Light, Mega Man finds himself fighting against rogue robots to help defend humanity, while gaining new power-ups for each boss defeated. Jada Toys has been bringing Mega Man into the real world with a new 6" line of action figures, capturing iconic suits and villains from the Capcom games. One of their latest releases is a deluxe Mega Man figure that stands about 4.5" tall and features over 15 points of articulation.

Unlike the previous standard release, this updated version will come with interchangeable heads (helmeted and unhelmeted) and multiple hands. Jada Toys was also sure to include his signature Mega Buster arm cannon, a fireball effect piece, an effects stand, and a non-articulated Neo Metal figure. This new deluxe release will be available alongside Bubble Man and Wood Man, and pre-orders for all three are now live at $29.99 each, with a release date scheduled for before the end of 2025.

Mega Man Deluxe 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"The Blue Bomber returns in a fresh new look with the Mega Man 1:12 Scale Action Figure by Jada Toys! Inspired by the legendary Capcom franchise, this special edition figure captures the heroic spirit and versatility of Mega Man with new expressions, premium articulation, and an awesome bonus – an articulated Neo Metall companion figure straight from the classic games!"

"Expertly designed in 1:12 scale, this variant showcases Mega Man with updated details, expressive portraits, and new accessories that elevate any collection. Whether he's gearing up for battle or striking a victory pose, this version is a must-have for longtime fans and new collectors alike. This action-packed set includes: (2) new head sculpts (with Helmet and without), (2) sets of hands, Arm canon blaster, (1) fireball effect piece, (1) effects stand and (1) articulated Neo Metal figure."

