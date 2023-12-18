Posted in: Collectibles, DC Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, batman the animated series, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

James Gordon Answers the Call with McFarlane's New Batman Wave

McFarlane Toys has unveiled Wave 2 of their Batman: The Animated Series Build-A-Figure line featuring the heroic Commissioner Gordon

Every hero needs an ally, and that is where Gotham City Police Department's Commissioner Gordon comes into play. McFarlane Toys has teamed up with DC Direct once again to debut wave 2 of their Batman: The Animated Series Build-a-Figure line. This wave taps into the hit 90s cartoon once again, bringing heroes and villains to life in glorious Bruce Timm fashion. One of those lucky heroes is the one and only James Gordon, the Commissioner of the GCPD. The Bat-Signal awaits as this veteran cop will not back down from keeping the streets of Gotham City safe no matter who blows into town. This figure nicely captures his design from Batman: The Animated Series, featuring his glasses, brown clothes, and long coat. Not a lot of accessories are featured with the Commissioner, but he will come with some swappable hands and a megaphone. The BTAS James Gordon figure from McFarlane will be a Target Exclusive for $29.99 and a January 2024 release. Collect all four figures in the wave with Batman, Joker, and The Riddler to build Lock Up.

James Gordon (Batman: The Animated Series Build-A)

"Batman may be the sworn guardian of Gotham City, but the man who makes it possible for the Dark Knight to safeguard its streets is James Gordon. A veteran cop who rose through the ranks by putting his foot down on rampant corruption—even when that stalwart devotion to justice came at great personal cost—Gordon worked tirelessly on Gotham's police force, eventually earning himself the title of commissioner."

Product Features:

• Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

• JAMES GORDON™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

• JAMES GORDON™ accessories include 4 extra hands and megaphone

• JAMES GORDON™ comes with the Lock-Up build-a figure head and shoulder pads

• Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

• Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures!

