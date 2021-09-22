Japanese Spider-Man and Leopardon Arrive at Good Smile Company

The Japanese Spider-Man is back for some brand new adventures as Good Smile Company reveals their newest Marvel Nendoroid figure. Debuting in 1978, Spider-Man hit television screens in Japan with a new concept compared to his American counterpart. The best way to describe the chaos of this concept is if our webhead crossed over with the Power Rangers with their gear, quips, and even a Megazord. Good Smile Company brings this hero back once again which will include Spidey gear and a swappable secondary lower body.

The fun of this figure does not end there as Good Smile Company also has revealed that Japanese Spider-Man's Megazord is also coming. That is right, Leopardon is here to fight side by side with this web-slinging hero in an adorable chibi design. Both figures are iconic parts of Spidey television history and will be a nice collectible for any Marvel collection. Both Japanese Spider-Man figures will be priced at roughly $72 USD and are set to continue their adventures in April 2022. Pre-orders can be found right here through Good Smile's Japan site; no word on the US release just yet.

"From Toei's TV series "Spider-Man" comes a Nendoroid of Spider-Man! Optional parts include a Spider Net, Spider Strings for swinging throughout the city and an interchangeable lower body part. Enjoy combining the included optional parts to create all kinds of poses! Additionally, a title logo sheet and background sheet from the series' opening sequence is included. Be sure to add him to your collection!"

"From Toei's TV series "Spider-Man" comes a chibi-style soft vinyl figure of Leopardon! The figure is 220mm in height and features a cool super robot look paired with a familiar chibi-style!"