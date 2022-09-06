Jay Garrick (Flash) Rides the Lighting with New McFarlane Release

McFarlane Toys has entered the Speed Force and unleashed a new figure for their DC Multiverse figure line. Jay Garrick is teaming up with the Flash Family to save the multiverse as we return to the events of DC Comics Dark Nights Death Metal. This is the first Jay Garrick figure we have seen, and it looks like some new lightning accessories will be included. This version of the classic Justice Society member is packed with detail and in his design right from the Speed Metal One-Shot comic. This is a pretty sway figure, and I am sure a standard Jay in his classic Flash costume is not far behind. Pre-orders for the Dark Nights Death Metal: Speed Metal wave is live for $24.99 each and set for an October 2022 release. Fans can find Jay Garrick right here and collect all four members to build the infamous Darkest Knight.

"In the 1940s, college student Jay Garrick acquired his super-speed abilities in a random lab accident and became the first DC Superhero to go by the name the Flash. Years later, Jay was succeeded by police scientist Barry Allen, until Barry's former kid partner Wally West took up the mantle at a time when Barry was considered dead. But, when Barry returned, he became the Flash once again. All three generations of speedsters have been cornerstone members of both the Justice Society and Justice League."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Speed Metal Build-a line will assemble The Darkest Knight

Jay Garrick is based on his look in Dark Nights Death Metal: Speed Metal

Jay Garrick comes with 4 attachable lightning effects, The Darkest Knight build-a figure head and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures