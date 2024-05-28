Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, john wick

John Wick: Chapter 3 Mini Bust Announced by Diamond Select Toys

New Diamond Select Toys statues have been revealed including the arrival of John Wick from the third chapter of his story

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys unveils a John Wick: Chapter 3 Mini Bust, strictly limited to 3,000 pieces.

Capture Keanu Reeves' iconic assassin in action with this 6.5-inch detailed collectible statue.

Mini Bust depicts John Wick in suit and machete, available for pre-order at $130 with a Q1 2025 launch.

Statue designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Ramos, complete with authenticity certificate.

In John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Keanu Reeves returns as the legendary assassin once again, who is now on the run with a $14 million bounty on his head. This installment picks up immediately after the events of Chapter 2, with Wick being declared "excommunicado" by the High Table for breaking the cardinal rule of killing on Continental grounds. Throughout the film, Wick battles an army of assassins across various locations, from the streets of New York to the deserts of Morocco, to clear his name. Just like the previous film, John Wick takes action to new levels with intense hand-to-hand combat, high-speed chases, an extensive showcase of weapons, and so much more.

Action fans can now bring the skill of the Boogeyman home as Diamond Select Toys debuts their newest John Wick Chapter 3 Mini Bust. Standing at approximately 6.5 inches tall, this meticulously crafted collectible showcases Mr. Wick in a dynamic pose, ready for action. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, the statue captures him on the run in a suit, with impressive head sculpt and machete in hand. The deadly world of assassins and John Wick are faithfully captured here and for $130 with a Q1 2025 release. Pre-orders are live through Diamond Select Toys as well as at your Local Comic Book Store.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – DST Mini Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! He's back! For his first-ever 1/6 scale resin bust, John Wick wields a katana and a wind-whipped necktie atop a Continental hotel column. Standing approximately 6.5 inches tall, this mini-bust is based on his appearance in the fourth John Wick film, features detailed sculpting and paint applications and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Ramos!"

