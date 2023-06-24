Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, joker, McFarlane Toys

Joker Gets Jokerifed with McFarlane's Newest Gold Label Exclusive

Target’s Geek Out event is underway and this weeks reveals are from McFarlane Toys with plenty of DC Comics figures to go around

The Joker has slowly been infecting McFarlane Toys with his madness within the 7" DC Multiverse line. We have seen three different versions Batman has fallen with the Dark Detective, The Dark Knight Returns (DC Comics), and The Dark Knight (film). It looks like his chaos has even infected himself, as Heath Ledger's Joker has been Jokerfied with another new release. It appears the entire The Dark Knight Trilogy will be getting a Jokerfied release, giving Batman and Joker fans a Jokerfied Bane in the end. This new variant will feature new packing as well as a new all-black and purple suit for the Clown Prince. A Jokerfied Joker is an interesting concept, and collators can find this release exclusively through Target right here for $24.99. Be o the lookout for this wave to hit Target Stores in July 2023, and expect a Scarecrow and a Two-Face to get Jokerfied in the future.

The Dark Knight Jokerized Joker (Target Exclusive)

"No name strikes terror into the hearts of Gotham's citizens quite like the Joker™. In a city overrun with larger-than-life criminals, the always-laughing villain stands alone. A complete psychopath with no moral compass whatsoever the Joker, whose real name and identity remain completely unknown, is characterized by his chalk-white skin, green hair and a permanent rictus grin stretched across his face. But there isn't a single thing funny about this particular clown, who only finds humor in the suffering of others."

The Joker has taken over and made some enhancements to The Dark Knight Joker

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of The Dark Knight Trilogy Build-a line will assemble Bane

The Joker comes with a stack of cash, Bane build-a figure hands, head and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

