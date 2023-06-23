Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Dark Knight Jokerized Batman Revealed by McFarlane Toys

Target’s Geek Out event is underway and this weeks reveals are from McFarlane Toys with plenty of DC Comics figures to go around

The Joker is back and has inserted himself into McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse with a new assortment of Jokerized figures. These releases mainly consist of repeated Batman figures with a dash of that Joker charm everyone knows and loves. We have seen a couple of these releases before with DC Comics release of Dark Detective and The Dark Knight Returns. So far, these Jokerized variants are all Target Store exclusives, and a new one has arrived for Target's Geek Out Event. Coming to life from The Dark Knight, Batman's hit has been tainted once again, featuring a Joker-painted head and green and purple elements. Even the DC Multiverse packaging has been tampered with, giving Batman fans the whole Joker experience. McFarlane will seemingly be doing this gimmick for the whole The Dark Knight Trilogy wave, as Bane is feeling the effects of Joker's schemes too. Expect a Jokerized Joker, Scarecrow, and Two-Face in the future at Target for $24.99. The McFarlane ToysGold Label Collection Jokerized Batman (Target Exclusive) can be found here with a July 2023 release.

Gold Label Collection Jokerized Batman (Target Exclusive)

"As a child, Bruce Wayne™ watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley™. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime—the Batman! He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

The Joker has taken over and made some enhancements to The Dark Knight Batman

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of The Dark Knight Trilogy Build-a line will assemble Bane

Batman comes with Jokerized grapple launcher, three Batarangs, Bane build-a figure legs and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!