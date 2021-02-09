The Dark Knight Joker Return to Gotham With Iron Studios

The Joker is easily one of Batman's biggest villains throughout his DC Comics history. There have been many live-action performances of the Clown Prince of Crime over the year, but one stands out more than the rest. Many fans celebrate Heath Ledger's performance, and for fans who have watched The Dark Knight, they know why. Iron Studios has announced their newest 1/10 Art Scale statue will feature this intense version of the Joker. The statue will stand roughly 11.8 inches tall, and he is depicted on top of a Gotham column surrounded by card-based fool gargoyles. His on-screen performance come to life get before your eyes with great attention to detail, color, and craftsmanship. From the playing cards in his hands to this haunting face paint, this statue will be a must-own statue for Batman and The Dark Knight fans.

Heath Ledger's Joker really brought the madness to the role that no one else was ever able to do. There are plenty of editions from a true modernized version of the Clown Prince in Suicide Squad, but this one captures a true intense version of this iconic madman. The Joker Deluxe Art Scale 1/0 The Dark Knight Statue from Iron Studios will be priced at $159.99. He is set to release in December 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Fans can also be on the lookout for the Iron Studios Batman statue that is a perfect companion piece for this statue.

"The beloved Dark Knight villain gets a collectible from Iron Studios. On top of a concrete totem pole, decorated with sculptures of medieval buffoons around him, which are symbols of the playing card that inspired his name, Gotham's most fearsome villain poses on that base wearing his formal purple outfit and bringing in one of his hands his presentation card in the form of playing cards that say his name. Iron Studios proudly brings one of its most requested figures by fans and collectors of the chaotic villainous clown, "The Joker Statue – Batman The Dark Knight – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studio", in one of its most striking and emblematic representations.

The Joker was created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson inspired by actor Conrad Veidt in the 1928 film "The Man Who Laughs" and a playing card. Psychotic and always smiling, he made his debut in Batman # 1 in 1940. His origins as well as his real name are a mystery. In the film, he is the mastermind of a series of crimes that terrorizes the city of Gotham, with one goal: to plunge the metropolis into anarchy. He was masterfully played by the late actor Heath Ledger, a role that earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. With great attention to detail and a lot of resemblance to the actor, it is an indispensable piece for fans."

Features:

Scale: 1/10

Limited Edition

Based on original movie references

Made in Polystone

Hand Painted

Product dimensions: 11.8 in (H) x 3.9 in (W) x 3.9 in (L)

Product Weight: 1.3 lbs