Prepare for Rambo: First Blood Part II with Hiya Toys Exquisite Super Hiya Toys is back with a new Exquisite Super figure as they enter into the world of Rambo as fans get to revisit First Blood Part II

Hiya Toys has slowly been upgrading its impressive action figure line from 1/18 scale to a glorious 1/12 scale. This new Exquisite Super line takes all of those outstanding sculpts and details Hiya Toys is known for and to even greater lengths. A new figure is rising as John Rambo is ready for war once again from Rambo: First Blood Part II. Returning to the jungles of Vietnam, Rambo is a one man army, and Hiya Toys captures this with his new 6.3″ tall figure. He will feature a fabric outfit, as well as a perfect arsenal of weapons with an RPG, shotgun, rifle, knife, and bow & arrow. Hiya Toys also gave Rambo three head sculpts and plenty of swappable hands, and a display stand. This is the Rambo figure that fans will want, and he is priced at $89.99 with a. Q4 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live yet, but all things Hiya Toys can be found right here.

The War Comes Home with Hiya Toys and Rambo

"We are proud to announce EXQUISITE SUPER Series Rambo 1/12 scale action figure from First Blood Part II. Only a few years after the all-out guerrilla war in First Blood, John Rambo's former commanding officer, Colonel Sam Trautman, pulls him out of jail, only to send him back to a place he swore never to return: the impenetrable jungles of Vietnam. EXQUISITE SUPER Rambo stands at 6.3inches tall, fully-articulated collectible figure featuring a custom designed body to accurately reproduce his classic poses from the movie. The headscarf, vest, jacket, and jeans are all made from real cloth, ensuring both superior poseability and aesthetic appeal."

"In terms of the head sculpt, we have faithfully reproduced the facial features of Rambo. The survival knife, SPAS-12 shotgun, AK47 assault rifle (with detachable magazine), compound bow, and RPG-7 rocket launcher (with detachable rocket shell) used by Rambo in the movie are all included. Also, the black headband, military watch, jade pendant, and quiver are also included. With various interchangeable hand parts, you can recreate various combat scenes from the movie."