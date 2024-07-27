Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Jumbo Star Wars Max Rebo Figure Revealed by Gentle Giant Ltd.

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Gentle Giant Ltd. has some brand new limited edition Star Wars statues coming soon

Gentle Giant Ltd. unveils a new Kenner-inspired Max Rebo Jumbo Figure from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

This 9-inch figure features 5 points of articulation and comes with a separate keyboard accessory.

Packaged in a retro-style window box, the Max Rebo figure is perfect for vintage Star Wars collectors.

Available for pre-order now at $150, the Max Rebo Jumbo Figure is set to release in June 2025.

Max Rebo, the beloved blue Ortolan musician from Star Wars, is getting a new Kenner-inspired Jumbo figure from Gentle Giant Ltd. Max Rebo first appeared in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi as the leader of the Max Rebo Band, who played lively tunes in Jabba the Hutt's palace. Known for his distinct elephant-like appearance and musical talents, Max Rebo has become a fan favorite over the years. Gentle Giant Ltd is now finishing off the latest creation that pays homage to the classic era of Kenner action figures from the original Star Wars toy line. This Jumbo figure captures Max Rebo in all his glory, standing at approximately 9 inches tall, and will feature a retro-style window box that should have a resealable clamshell.

The Star Wars figure is meticulously detailed and has 5 points of articulation. It also comes with a separate keyboard accessory to drop some beats. Gentle Giant continues to impress Star Wars fans with this Jumbo Retro release, and Max Rebo will be one that fans certainly will not want to miss. Collectors can pre-order this final band member right now for $150, and he is set for a June 2025 release. Be sure to round up the rest of the band in Jumbo Retro format with Sy Snootles and Droopy McCool.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Max Rebo Jumbo Figure

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Get ready to rock the house down! The final member of the Max Rebo Band, Max Rebo himself, is now part of the Star Wars Jumbo Figure line! This 9-inch, retro-style figure of the bandleader is straight out of Jabba's Palace, with a separate keyboard accessory and five points of articulation. He comes packaged in a full-color, retro-style window box."

