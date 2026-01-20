Kaiju No. 8 Anime Series Weapons Set for Collectible Replicas

Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Crunchyroll, Toys, TV | Tagged: Kaiju No. 8

Crunchyroll and Pacific Solution Marketing Inc. are partnering to bring officially licensed Kaiju No. 8 replica weapons props to the US.

Crunchyroll and Pacific Solution Marketing Inc. are partnering to bring officially licensed Kaiju No. 8 replica props to fans in North America. The premium collectible series will bring to life the tactical weapons used by the four core members of the Defense Force: Kafka Hibino, Kikoru Shinomiya, Reno Ichikawa, and Soshiro Hoshina. The collection will be distributed in North America through Pacific Solution's wholesale network, multiple retail storefronts, and online outlets for consumers.

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the most popular serialized manga published on Shonen Jump+ in recent years—a refreshing blend of action, comedy, and adventure. While readers initially drew connections between Kaiju No. 8 and series like Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, and One-Punch Man, fans soon fell in love with its unique elements, art style, and protagonist. The manga quickly became a global sensation. In the first six months, over 550,000 copies were in circulation. By March 2023, over 11 million copies were in circulation. When the Production I.G animation studio announced they were developing an anime series under the supervision of Studio Khara, fans anxiously awaited to see the series adapted for the screen.

The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join the Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. He befriends a new coworker, Reno Ichikawa, while cleaning up Kaiju remains, whose determination to join The Defense Force inspires Kafka to fulfill his childhood promise to pass the entrance exam and join Mina to protect humanity. When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. He works to earn the trust of his human teammates, defeat increasingly powerful Kaiju, and keep the world safe.

This new Kaiju No. 8 lineup marks the first-ever premium collectible series focused on accurately reproducing the characters' iconic weapons in 1:1 scale. Fans can look forward to character-specific firearms, a dual-sword set, and a massive axe, each developed and modeled to mirror the exact proportions, silhouettes, and visual details seen in the anime. Crafted with high-spec materials and meticulous attention to detail, these props are ideal for cosplayers, collectors, and fans seeking the most authentic, display-ready representations of the gear featured in the series.

Kaiju No. 8 is streaming on Crunchyroll.