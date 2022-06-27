Kate Bishop Makes A Name For Herself with New Iron Studios Statue

I really loved the Disney+ Hawkeye series as it gives us Endgame aftermath and a new character. Kate Bishop is a prominent character in Marvel Comics and is easily the right person for the next generation of Avengers. Her attitude and skill were perfect to go with Clint Barton's, and Marvel Studios did a great job showcasing these two in action. Sadly we will not be getting Hawkeye Season 2, but fans can bring home this version of Kate Bishop with Iron Studios' newest statue. It looks like Iron Studios is releasing a companion statue for their previously revealed Hawkeye (Clint Barton) statue as the two enter Rockefeller Center.

Kate Bishop is wearing her new costume capturing her iconic purple design as well as great likeness to Hailee Steinfeld. She is displayed with her bow at the ready as she stands on the winter base after the fall of the Christmas tree. Iron Studios knocked this statue out of the park with impressive hand-painted detail, and a fantastic sculpt to please MCU and Marvel Comics fans alike. The Kate Bishop Hawkeye BDS Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $149.99. This archer is set to take her shot in Q2 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

"After tearing down the big Christmas tree from the Rockefeller Center complex in New York with an acid arrow and free her partner and mentor, the young archer stands by his side with her bow loaded with special arrows, ready to face a group of criminals that surround them. Inspired by the "So This Is Christmas?" episode, sixth and last episode of the Hawkeye miniseries created for Disney+, Iron Studios bring the statue "Kate Bishop BDS – Hawkeye Series – Art Scale 1/10", with the hero over a pedestal of the Central Plaza where the series' climax battle happens, covered by snow, and branches and twigs from the fallen Christmas tree by her feet, and replicating in realistic details the face features of the actress Hailee Steinfeld, and all the textures and nuances of her suit."

"With her black and purple suit just like her partner and mentor's suit, Kate Bishop BDS statue composes a diorama set next to the statue "Clint Barton BDS – Hawkeye Series – Art Scale 1/10", with the hero and his ally already available for Pre-Order! Presented on Inside Iron Studios Day on YouTube, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are the first statues by Iron Studios derivative from the Hawkeye series. Check out more news from the Marvel Studios MCU by Iron Studios."