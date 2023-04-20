Kick Back with LEGO and Sonic the Hedgehog as a New Set Arrives It is time to return to Green Hills as LEGO has unveiled an assortment of new sets inspired by the world of Sonic the Hedgehog and friends

Everyone's favorite Blue Blur is back as LEGO is bringing the SEGA mascot Sonic the Hedgehog to life with some brand new sets. One of which is Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge which is packed with fun and relaxing activities for Sonic to do. Fans will be able to build a speed sphere launcher to help collect the Rings around the map and take on the Badnik. Or he can take the relaxing side of the level by enjoying a chili dog, playing DJ, or just enjoying time with Flicky. With a Chaos Emerald on the line, non-stop adventures will await Sonic the Hedgehog and friends with this set. The Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge is priced at $34.99, set for an August 1, 2023 release right here. Gotta Go Fast!

Kick Back with Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge from LEGO

"Kids aged 6+ who love Sonic can help save the day with Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge (76990). The playset features a speed sphere and launcher to propel Sonic across the course as he defeats the Moto bug Badnik and sets Sonic's Flicky pal free. Kids will love the challenge as they use the speed sphere launcher to help Sonic collect the Rings, pass through the gateway and go up the ramp to reach the Chaos Emerald."

This toy set is packed with fast action play but that's not all – it also offers kids role-play opportunities as they help care for the Flicky. After defeating the Badnik, kids can act out the story as Sonic relaxes with his favorite chili dog and plays on his DJ decks. Fast action fun meets creative play with LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog™ playsets. Fans of the Blue Blur can create scenes inspired by their favorite Sonic adventures. When it's time for a change of pace, kids enjoy imaginative play caring for Sonic's animal friends."