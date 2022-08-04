Kids Can Learn About the Wild Animals of the World with LEGO DUPLO

LEGO easily dominated the creativity market with its impressive line of construction kits. They have more than just a simple standard line, too, as they have sets designed for adult collectors, standard releases, little kids, girls, and even toddlers. As a nerdy parent, I love showing off some of my favorite toy lines to my kids, and LEGO has always been on the top of my list. LEGO is incredible, and it helps you get creative and build off your imagination. To make things even better for your younglings, LEGO has the DUPLO line that is designated for as young as 2 years old. My kids are obsessed with animals right now, which is perfect for the new DUPLO Wild Animals of the World set!

Coming in at 141 pieces, the Wild Animals of the World set explores seven continents with a sweet wildlife set. A total of 22 animals are included with parent and baby animals with lions, bears, and monkeys; oh my. LEGO even stepped up their game with special sound bricks that play realistic noises and animal sounds. A big foldable play mat is also featured, allowing kids to show off these animal habitats in one place. The DUPLO bricks are bigger than your average LEGO blocks, and these animals are the perfect size for any toddler. This is one set that will be a perfect gift for your toddler this holiday, and orders will go live right here on October 1, 2022, for $129.99.

"LEGO® DUPLO® Wild Animals of the World (10975) is packed with animals in their natural habitats, filled with authentic details and bursting with opportunities for kids aged 2+ to play and learn. Take your preschooler on a wildlife tour of the world, stopping off at all 7 continents! They'll discover pandas in Asia, lions in Africa, deer in Europe, an alpaca in South America, a bear in North America, a koala in Australia, penguins in the Antarctic… and lots more! With a sound brick to play animal and ambient noises, and a foldable playmat map of the world, it's a wild and wonderful gift for nature-loving kids."

"All LEGO DUPLO sets are expertly designed with fun narratives, bright colors, diverse characters and lots of details to give your little learner a BIG start in life."

The natural world in a playset – LEGO® DUPLO® Wild Animals of the World (10975) helps preschoolers discover and learn about the world's wildlife and natural environments

22 animals – Meet pandas in Asia, lions in Africa, deer in Europe, an alpaca in South America, a bear in North America, a koala in Australia, penguins in the Antarctic… and lots more

Playful learning for animal-lovers – This build-and-play, world-wildlife playset is filled with animals and environments that inspire kidsto learn and improve a variety of developmental skills

Educational gift – This open-ended toy for toddlers is a birthday, holiday or any-day treat that will engage, entertain and educate a child aged 2 and up for years to come

Big fun for kids – The playmat map measures over 38.5 in. (99 cm) wide and 19.5 in. (50 cm) deep. The European section measures over 10 in. (25 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) wide and 7 in. (17 cm) deep

Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: DULPO, education, lego